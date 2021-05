New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New York.

FLUSHING, Queens — Mets manager Luis Rojas said that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation.

Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, appeared to be a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday after just one inning.

The right-hander missed the entire 2020 season.

New York continues to have a league-high 17 players on the injured list.