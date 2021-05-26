Mets Syndergaard pulled from rehab start with sore elbow

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New York.

ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Noah Syndergaard has been pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow, the latest setback for a New York Mets team ravaged by injuries.

The hard-throwing right-hander is coming back from Tommy John surgery on March 26 last year.

He threw four shutout innings with five strikeouts last Wednesday for Class A St. Lucie but lasted only one inning in his second start with the team.

The Mets said Syndergaard was removed as a precaution.

He had been on track for a mid-June return, but suddenly that appears uncertain at best.

New York has 16 players on the injured list, most in the majors.