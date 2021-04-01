Mets sign SS Francisco Lindor to 10-year, $341M contract extension: reports

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after throwing Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman out at first during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 8, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

QUEENS — The New York Mets have made good on their hopes to lock in 4-time MLB All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a contract extension, according to reports by ESPN and MLB Network, among others.

Lindor and the Mets reportedly agreed to a deal worth about $340 million over 10 years. (ESPN’s Jeff Passan says the deal is worth $341 million.)

You’re welcome. — Steven Cohen (@stevanacohen2) April 1, 2021

Speculation had been rampant over the weekend that the two sides were close after ESPN and the New York Post confirmed that Lindor had dinner Saturday night with Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Cohen, who has become an active, often controversial presence since purchasing the team, simply tweeted “you’re welcome” shortly after the deal was made official.

Lindor, considered one of the most exciting players in the game, arrived in January from Cleveland in a trade that sent young shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez to Ohio.

Francisco Lindor!!!!!! That’s all!! That’s the tweet!!!!! — Taijuan Walker (@tai_walker) April 1, 2021

The 27-year-old Lindor can affect the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he’s a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with Cleveland, who drafted him in 2011 and developed him.

He has also been the face of the Indians’ franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland’s most popular athletes.

Lindor was the centerpiece of an off-season that saw New York add catcher James McCann, pitcher Carlos Carrasco (in the same trade that brought Lindor over), the re-signing of pitcher Marcus Stroman and a crop of new relief pitching.

Lindor will retain his $22.3 million salary for 2021 before the contract kicks in for 2022.

The deal will be the largest ever for a shortstop, passing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego signed in February. Only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers are worth more. Betts’ deal includes $115 million in deferred payments through 2044.

Lindor’s deal is also by far the largest payout ever from the Mets, surpassing contracts for third baseman David Wright ($138 million), pitchers Jacob deGrom ($137.5 million) and Johan Santana ($137.5 million).

New York will open the season on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.