Mets shut down deGrom for 2 more weeks

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Mets ace and 2-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom received another setback Friday.

The Mets announced that following an MRI Friday, deGrom will remain shut down from all baseball activities for another two weeks. Manager Luis Rojas said during a press conference that deGrom’s condition has improved, but not enough to restart baseball activities.

New York is not saying deGrom’s season is over but his initial timeline had he re-started baseball activities would’ve had him back pitching in Queens by no earlier than September.

DeGrom last pitched on July 7.