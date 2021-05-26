Mets, Rockies rained out, will play doubleheader Thursday

New York Mets fans wait on line in front of the gates to the rotunda because of a delayed opening, due to the possibility of inclement weather before the start of the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies baseball game, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. The game has been postponed. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

FLUSHING, Queens — The game between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies was postponed due to a forecast of rain.

The game will made up as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games Thursday starting at 12:10 pm.

Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA) was scheduled to start against man German Márquez (3-4, 4.82).

Stroman threw nine pitches on April 11 against the Miami Marlins before play was stopped and suspended following a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes.

During that delay. Stroman criticized the Mets on Twitter for starting the game.