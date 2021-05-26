Mets, Rockies rained out, will play doubleheader Thursday

FLUSHING, Queens — The game between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies was postponed due to a forecast of rain.
The game will made up as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games Thursday starting at 12:10 pm.
Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA) was scheduled to start against man German Márquez (3-4, 4.82).
Stroman threw nine pitches on April 11 against the Miami Marlins before play was stopped and suspended following a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes.
During that delay. Stroman criticized the Mets on Twitter for starting the game.