QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Exactly one month ago, the Mets retired the number of their first-ever captain, Keith Hernandez.

No. 17 joined a short list of retired numbers for the Mets franchise. The first baseman is one of only six players to receive the honor.

Hernandez only took No. 17 because his original number, 37, was retired in honor of the Mets’ first manager in club history, Casey Stengel. Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Gil Hodges’ No. 14 was next on the list of retired numbers. Hodges hit the first-ever home run for the Amazins in 1962, as a player, and led the team to its first title in 1969 as a manager.

Nos. 41 and 36 hang in the rafters for three-time Cy Young winner Tom Seaver and former Army pitcher Jerry Koosman, respectively. The duo of starters served as the one-two punch for the “Miracle Mets” en route to the 1969 World Series.

The most contemporary Mets player to have his number retired is Mike Piazza, whose No. 31 serves as a reminder of the catcher’s 220 home runs and 655 RBIs.

No. 42 hangs alongside these Mets greats in honor of Jackie Robinson. The first African American to play in the major leagues had his number retired by all baseball teams in 1997.

PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook was on the scene for the celebration when Hernandez’s number was retired on July 9. Watch the video player for more on the historic day.