Mets rally in 9th, win home opener on bizarre hit by pitch

New York Mets’ Michael Conforto (30) celebrates after being hit by a pitch and scoring the winning run on loaded bases during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FLUSHING, Queens — Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning on his 29th birthday and the New York Mets were handed the winning run on a disputed hit by pitch for a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in front of the first crowd at Citi Field in 557 days.

With the bases loaded and one out, Michael Conforto appeared to stick out his right elbow pad just enough to get it grazed by a 1-2 breaking ball from Anthony Bass that looked to be in the strike zone.

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa ruled Conforto was plunked, and the Mets celebrated a bizarre comeback win in their home opener.

A quick replay review upheld the call.

The Mets, now with a record of 2-2, return to action against the Marlins on Saturday afternoon.