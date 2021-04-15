Mets rained out for 3rd time in 5 days

Members of the Philadelphia Phillies staff retrieve some gear during a rain delay before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in New York. The game was postponed due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FLUSHING, Queens — The finale of the four-game series between the Mets and Phillies was postponed because of rain Thursday.

It was New York’s third washout in five days.

The matchup between the Mets’ Jacob deGrom and Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin was called off about 50 minutes before the afternoon start.

It was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on June 2.

New York’s series finale against Miami was suspended after just nine pitches on Sunday and Tuesday’s game against the Phillies was rained out and made up as part of a doubleheader the following day.