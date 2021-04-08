Mets put Betances on IL, add Hildenberger to ‘pen

New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances, left, talks with catcher Caleb Joseph (15) as he comes in to pitch during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FLUSHING, Queens — New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

The team announced the move a little less than 90 minutes before the first pitch of its home opener against Miami.

New York selected right-hander Trevor Hildenberger to the major league roster and added him to a bullpen that struggled during the first three games of the season in Philadelphia.

The oft-injured Betances made his season debut Wednesday in an 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

The 6-foot-8, 265-pound right-hander gave up one run with a walk and a strikeout in one inning of work. He did not allow a hit, but threw only nine of 21 pitches for strikes.