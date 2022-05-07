PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed due to rain for a second straight day.

Saturday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday. The first game will start at 12:35 p.m., with the second game following immediately afterward. The game that was postponed Friday night was rescheduled for Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.

The teams had hoped to get Saturday’s game in despite a forecast of consistent rain throughout the day to avoid a scheduling backlog. Philadelphia is leaving Sunday for a seven-game West Coast trip to Seattle and Los Angeles and tried to avoid a doubleheader but couldn’t as rain continued to fall on the already saturated grass.