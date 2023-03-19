NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo said he hoped to be ready for opening day.

With closer Edwin Díaz already out — likely for the season — with a right knee injury, Nimmo gave the team another scare on Friday when he slid awkwardly while trying to break up a double play at second base.

Nimmo stayed down for a few moments before limping off the field with medical personnel. But Nimmo said on Sunday that there was no structural damage and he is still hoping to be ready for the March 30 opener against the Marlins.

“I was relieved that it wasn’t more serious,” he said. “Just how awkward the play was, catching that cleat, a lot of things could have gone wrong. I’m fortunate we dodged a bullet.”

Nimmo batted .274 with a .367 on-base percentage and 102 runs scored last season.