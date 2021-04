New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom watches a throw to Colorado Rockies’ C.J. Cron during the fourth inning of the first baseball game game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHICAGO — The New York Mets have tweaked their rotation, giving ace right-hander Jacob deGrom an extra day of rest.

The 32-year-old deGrom was slated to start Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, but the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner was moved back to Friday’s home game against the Washington Nationals.

The change puts Joey Lucchesi back on regular rest.

DeGrom is 1-1 with a sparkling 0.45 ERA in three starts this season.