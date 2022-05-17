NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has been placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte’s grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.

Wednesday will mark two years since Marte’s wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack. Marte can stay on the bereavement list for three to seven days after being added Monday.