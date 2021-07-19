Mets manager Rojas suspended 2 games for outburst

CINCINNATI — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas has been suspended for two games and fined for excessive arguing with umpires.
Rojas’ outburst followed a bizarre play at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Rojas was to begin serving his suspension Monday night at Cincinnati.
Bench coach Dave Jauss will take over managerial duties.
The argument followed a misplay by Mets starter Taijuan Walker that allowed the Pirates to score three runs. Walker swatted at a ball that he thought was foul, but it was called fair and no Mets players retrieved it.
Rojas says he still believes the ball was foul.