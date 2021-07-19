Mets manager Rojas suspended 2 games for outburst

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas, center, makes his point to umpire Jeremy Riggs (112) with catcher Tomas Nido, left rear, and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, right rear, looking on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Rojas was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CINCINNATI — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas has been suspended for two games and fined for excessive arguing with umpires.

Rojas’ outburst followed a bizarre play at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Rojas was to begin serving his suspension Monday night at Cincinnati.

Bench coach Dave Jauss will take over managerial duties.

The argument followed a misplay by Mets starter Taijuan Walker that allowed the Pirates to score three runs. Walker swatted at a ball that he thought was foul, but it was called fair and no Mets players retrieved it.

Rojas says he still believes the ball was foul.