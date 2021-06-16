Mets’ Jacob deGrom leaves start vs. Cubs after 3 innings with ‘right shoulder soreness’

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom left his start after three innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

DeGrom appeared to show discomfort after a pitch and went straight for the team’s clubhouse after the top of the 3rd inning.

The Mets said he left with “right shoulder soreness.”

The two-time NL Cy Young winner had been his typical self to that point, striking out seven batters and hitting an RBI single in the 2nd inning.

DeGrom left Friday’s game against San Diego after six innings with flexor tendinitis.

DeGrom played catch and threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon. Manager Luis Rojas said his ace was ready to face the Cubs.

A precautionary MRI showed no problem in Friday’s case, Rojas said.

