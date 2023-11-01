NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets are looking for a new manager, with all signs pointing to Craig Counsell. But according to the New York Post, the Mets have interviewed New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for their open managerial position.

Mendoza has been the Yankees bench coach under manager Aaron Boone for the past four seasons.

The Venezuela native appeared in 28 major league games as a player with the Mets and Colorado Rockies.

The Mets are searching for a new manager following the departure of Buck Showalter at the end of the season.

