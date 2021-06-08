Mets’ IF McNeil expected to start rehab assignment by Sunday

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil (6) leaves the field after being hurt during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BALTIMORE — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas says he expects infielder Jeff McNeil to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend.

McNeil hasn’t played since May 16 because of a strained left hamstring.

He’s hitting .242 with three home runs and eight RBIs on the season, but he batted over .300 each of his first three years in the big leagues, and the injury-plagued Mets could certainly use him back.

Rojas also said outfielder Michael Conforto is probably a couple weeks from starting his rehab assignment from a strained hamstring.