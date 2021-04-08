Mets home opener: Fans return to Citi Field Thursday for first time since 2019

QUEENS — It’s a sign of some semblance of normalcy as Citi Field welcomes fans back Thursday for the Mets’ highly anticipated home opener.

The big game comes after the Mets’ season-opening series against the Washington Nationals was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Nationals.

Thursday’s home opener starts at 1:10 p.m. with the Mets taking on the Miami Marlins, and the weather is expected to be perfect.

Capacity at the stadium will be kept to 20%, or 8,384 seats of the of the ball park’s nearly 42,000. Seats will be spaced out and sold in pods.

Safety measures start with fan temperature checks and documentation showing either proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Fans will have to provide proof of either a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative antigen test within six hours of game time.

Masks will be required, except when eating or drinking, and while concessions will be open, transactions for retail, food and drinks will be cashless.

Both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium announced earlier in March that their stadiums would allow fans back in the stands for their 2021 home openers.

