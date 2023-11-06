NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets have hired former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to be their new manager, according to reports.

While the Mets have not confirmed the hiring, multiple sources are reporting Mendoza will manage the Mets in 2024.

Mendoza, 43, has no experience managing at the major league level, but he is well thought of after spending 15 years in the Yankees organization. The Venezuela native appeared in 28 major league games as a player with the Mets and Colorado Rockies.

The hiring is a bit of a surprise, as the favorite for the job appeared to be Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who is instead set to become the new manager of the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

It was reported last week that the Mets interviewed Mendoza for their open manager position.

The Mets’ managerial search follows the departure of Buck Showalter at the end of the season.

For the latest news on your favorite sports teams, tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly on PIX11 weeknights at 7 p.m.