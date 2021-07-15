Mets fans book overnight Airbnb stay at Citi Field

FLUSHING, Queens — It has been a great season for the Mets.

Fans are thrilled as the team has been leading the NL East for nearly three months.

Some lucky fans will get to experience a very special home-field advantage at the end of July. Airbnb, which offers housing rentals of all types, has partnered with the Mets.

The guests will spend the night at Citi Field and catch a doubleheader. The accommodations sleep four adults overlooking the Jackie Robinson Rotunda. The listing was posted earlier this month as a promotion in conjunction with the infamous “Bobby Bonilla Day.”

The $250 place was booked within moments, says Airbnb spokesperson Liz DeBold Fusco

“For now, it’s a one time stay, but we hope to continue our partnership with the Mets,” she told PIX11 News.

Scoring additional bookings would be a home run for fans. The lucky fan is described as a New Yorker and long-time Mets fan. The stay is for Wednesday, July 28th for the games against the Atlanta Braves.

Snacks are included.