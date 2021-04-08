Mets fan, 86, who had been to every opener until pandemic hosts party with vaccinated friends and family

LYNBROOK, L.I. — Lois Glanzer, 86, has been to every opening day in Mets history.

At least, she had until the pandemic meant fans couldn’t attend and only minimal fans could attend to begin the 2021 MLB season. However, her friends and family aren’t letting that stop her this time.

“Since I couldn’t do opening day, my friends and family brought opening day to me,” she said.

Don Becker, one of those friends, said he’ll miss the full Opening Day experience, but it was worth it to help a friend.

“I love Lois, so I definitely wanted to be there to help her out and try to make this a good Opening Day for her.”

Her sons, Jack and Rich, were happy to help out. For Rich, he’s hoping Lois’ age has special meaning, as it’s a number that holds deep in the hearts of Mets fans everywhere.

“What I want today to be for my mom, I want it to be an awesome win. She turns 86 years old. We all know what ’86’ means in Met fandom.”

Lois keeps her sense of humor about her favorite teams, even after a Mets home opener victory.

“I’m also a Jets fan, unfortunately,” she joked.