Mets drop Game 2, earn split with Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames, left, celebrates with Luis Urias after Urias hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of the team’s doubleheader against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom’s ERA rose to 1.08 as he allowed a pair of solo home runs and got his third straight no-decision as the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the eight-inning opener of a doubleheader split.

Milwaukee won the second game 5-0 behind two-run homers by Manny Pina and Luis Urías, along with Willy Adames’ solo shot.

Urías homered twice in the doubleheader.

Edwin Díaz forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich with a pitch in the eighth inning of the opener, and Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single in the bottom half off Brent Suter.