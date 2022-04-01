NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will be out for up to four weeks following an MRI, the team announced on Twitter Friday.

And no, Mets fans, it doesn’t appear to be an April Fools joke.

“Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI today that revealed a stress reaction on his scapula that has caused inflammation in the area,” the Mets wrote. “The immediate prescription is for Jake to discontinue throwing for up to 4 weeks and then reimage the area. At that time, we’ll update the plan of care.”

The Mets ace was scratched from a scheduled start Friday after he said he felt a tightness in his pitching shoulder. DeGrom first experienced the tightness while playing catch a day earlier.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was slated to start the season opener April 7 in Washington. With his absence, fellow ace Max Scherzer could pitch instead.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young award winner, is scheduled to throw seven innings and fewer than 100 pitches against Mets minor leaguers in a simulated game Saturday. If all goes well in the simulated game, Scherzer would be available to pitch opening day on five days rest.

“He would be comfortable, yes,” Mets Manager Buck Showalter said.

Showalter’s comfort level throwing Scherzer on opening day — should he have to — isn’t as high.

“Not yet,” Showalter said. “We’ll see how tomorrow goes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.