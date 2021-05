New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ST. LOUIS — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom could return to the mound on Sunday against Arizona at Citi Field.

DeGrom first felt soreness in a back muscle after his previous outing against Boston on April 28 and was scratched from a scheduled start against St. Louis on Tuesday night.

He said he intends to play catch Thursday and hopes to get a go-ahead for a bullpen session Friday.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said that a successful bullpen on Friday would put deGrom on track to start Sunday.