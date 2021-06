New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (47) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets got some mixed injury news on Tuesday.

Right fielder Michael Conforto is set to make his return from the injured list, but the team confirmed that left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi is headed for season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Conforto, who has been out since suffering a right hamstring strain May 16, is expected to be activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.