Mets’ Conforto and McNeil likely out until late June

New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil (6) leaves the field after being hurt during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil have hamstring injuries that are likely to keep them out of action for another month.

Conforto and McNeil both got hurt on April 30.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco, sidelined by a strained right hamstring, won’t be ready to pitch for the Mets until late June or early July.

New York has a major league-high 16 players on the injured list.

Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto, bothered by shoulder soreness, is likely to go on the IL on Tuesday.