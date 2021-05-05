Mets-Cardinals rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

People walk outside Busch Stadium after the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in St. Louis. The game has been rained out and the two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The scheduled game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of rain.

The teams will make it up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:15 p.m. local time. Both games will be set for seven innings.

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman will pitch against St. Louis lefty Kwang Hyun Kim in the opener.

Cardinals righty Johan Oviedo gets the ball in the nightcap, but the Mets had not announced a starter yet.

Tuesday night’s game was delayed at the outset and called after a 38-minute wait.