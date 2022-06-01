NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido went 4 for 4 with three RBIs at the bottom of the batting order, Carlos Carrasco combined with three relievers on New York’s second consecutive shutout and the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 to finish a perfect homestand.

Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to 10 games, matching Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for the second-longest in franchise history. New York went 6-0 against NL East rivals Philadelphia and Washington for its first undefeated homestand of six or more games since a 10-0 run in April 2015.

New York is 18 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2015 regular season 90-72 on the way to its last World Series appearance.

New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets’ Tomas Nido hits a two-run double off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Evan Lee (59) in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets’ Tomas Nido runs to second after hitting a two-run double off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Evan Lee (59) in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets’ Luis Guillorme (13) celebrates with Brandon Nimmo (9) after scoring on a two-run double hit by Tomas Nido off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Evan Lee (59) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) works in the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets’ Tomas Nido reacts on second base after hitting a two-run double off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jordan Weems in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) releases relief pitcher Jordan Weems (51) after Weems gives up a two-run double to New York Mets’ Tomas Nido in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) celebrates with right fielder Starling Marte, right, after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets’ Tomas Nido celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI sacrifice fly by Francisco Lindor off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)