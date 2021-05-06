Mets beat Cardinals 7-2 in nightcap to earn doubleheader split

New York Mets’ Jonathan Villar celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The Mets got an unlikely offensive boost, getting home runs for Tomas Nido and Jonathan Villar, in their 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to earn a split of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Mets lost the first game 4-1.

Six different Met pitchers — Miguel Castro, Jordan Yamamoto, Aaron Loup, Trevor May, Robert Gsellman and Jeruys Familia — gave up only two runs while scattering 11 hits to combine for the win. No pitcher lasted longer than two and two-thirds innings.

In a night for the Mets bench, Kevin Pillar also knocked in two runs on two hits.

New York and St. Louis complete their four-game set Thursday afternoon.