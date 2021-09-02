Mets acting GM Scott set for DUI court date; team places him on leave

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is due in court two days after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated following a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.
Scott was arrested around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York.
Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.
The Mets placed Scott on administrative leave until further notice. A team spokespersons said Team President Sandy Alderson would take on Scott’s responsibilities.