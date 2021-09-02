Mets acting GM Scott set for DUI court date; team places him on leave

Mets general manager Zack Scott is on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott is due in court two days after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated following a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.

Scott was arrested around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York.

Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

The Mets placed Scott on administrative leave until further notice. A team spokespersons said Team President Sandy Alderson would take on Scott’s responsibilities.