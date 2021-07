Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers against an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FLUSHING, Queens — The pitching-thin New York Mets have acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.

The Rays are getting right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer in return.

The NL East leaders made the deal on the day Hill was supposed to start at Cleveland, and a week before the trade deadline.