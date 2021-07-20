Mets smash 7 homers, shake off 4 errors in wild 15-11 win

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mets vs Reds game on July 19, 2021

New York Mets’ Michael Conforto gestures after hitting a solo home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. The Mets won 15-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, Kevin Pillar added a three-run homer and the New York Mets went deep seven times to pull out a wild 15-11 win over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

Michael Conforto connected twice, including a solo shot that capped a five-run outburst in the 11th as the NL East leaders handed Cincinnati its fourth straight loss to open the second half.

New York shook off a season-high four errors — all in the first two innings — in a game that lasted 4 hours, 45 minutes.

Three were committed by shortstop Luis Guillorme, subbing for injured Francisco Lindor.

Mets manager Luis Rojas served the first game of his two-game suspension.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter