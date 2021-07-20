New York Mets’ Michael Conforto gestures after hitting a solo home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, July 19, 2021. The Mets won 15-11. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, Kevin Pillar added a three-run homer and the New York Mets went deep seven times to pull out a wild 15-11 win over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

Michael Conforto connected twice, including a solo shot that capped a five-run outburst in the 11th as the NL East leaders handed Cincinnati its fourth straight loss to open the second half.

New York shook off a season-high four errors — all in the first two innings — in a game that lasted 4 hours, 45 minutes.

Three were committed by shortstop Luis Guillorme, subbing for injured Francisco Lindor.

Mets manager Luis Rojas served the first game of his two-game suspension.