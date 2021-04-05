Metropolitan Nation: Stroman talks returning to the mound, plus remembering 1964

NEW YORK — The Mets are still waiting to start the 2021 season, after COVID-19 protocols forced the opening series against the Washington Nationals to be postponed.

As the Mets wait to start Monday against Philadelphia, there’s still plenty to talk about regarding the Amazins.

Of course, the biggest headlines were made by shortstop Francisco Lindor, who signed a 10-year, $341 million contract extension Thursday. We look at where the deal ranks up with the priciest in Mets history.

Then, PIX11 News’ Justin Walters profiles Long Island native Marcus Stroman. The confident pitcher from Medford opted out of the 2020 season, but is back and, in his words, “ready to rock.”

Finally, Justin takes a look at the Mets first home opener at Shea Staidum in 1964. Mets legend Ed Kranepool discusses the excitement in the air on that Queens day, two years after the club’s first-ever game.