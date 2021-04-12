Metropolitan Nation: Mets get vaccinated; Steve Cohen talks hopes for 2021

NEW YORK — This week on Metropolitan Nation, we go beyond the opening week of the Mets season to talk two of the team’s most important figures.

First, a recap of the Mets trip to take the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. The team is trying to be publicly supportive of the movement to vaccinate New Yorkers.

Then, slugger Pete Alonso joins us to discuss his opening week and the wild new baseball cleats he was sporting at the Citi Field home opener.

Finally, new Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks about his first season owning the club, the acquisition of Francisco Lindor and his expectations for 2021.