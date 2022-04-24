PHOENIX (AP) — Tylor Megill threw 6 2/3 impressive innings, Francisco Lindor added a pair of hits and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2.

The Mets took two of three games against the D-backs for their fifth straight series win to start the season, matching a franchise record set in 2018. It was another good showing for New York’s starting pitching, which came into the game with an 8-2 record and a 2.44 ERA. The right-handed Megill gave up two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out seven.

Arizona’s defense had three errors.

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner throws a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor connects for a run-scoring single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New York Mets’ Mark Canha (19) celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with teammate Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Sergio Alcantara makes a throwing error to first base on an infield single hit by New York Mets’ Mark Canha, allowing Canha to advance to second base, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer blows bubble from the dugout as he watches teammates play against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

New York Mets’ Starling Marte (6) hops over Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Sergio Alcantara, right, as an error by Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera on a pickoff throw allows Marte to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)