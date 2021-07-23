Megill gets 1st win, Alonso homers twice as Mets blank Jays

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso gestures to the crowd during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 23, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 3-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FLUSHING, Queens — Tylor Megill tossed six scoreless innings for his first big league win and got his first career hit, Pete Alonso homered twice and the New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0.

Megill allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five a few hours after the Mets bolstered their injury-plagued rotation by acquiring Rich Hill from Tampa Bay.

Edwin Diaz snapped a streak of three straight blown saves by striking out one in a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

Steven Matz allowed four hits — including Megill’s single to right in the fifth — and three walks in 5 2/3 innings against his former team.