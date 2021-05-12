Mazeika’s 2nd walkoff lifts Mets over Orioles 3-2

New York Mets’ Patrick Mazeika, center, celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Patrick Mazeika got his second walkoff RBI in four career games with a fielder’s choice grounder in the ninth inning, helping the banged-up New York Mets rally to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for their sixth straight win.

Baltimore led 2-1 entering the ninth after John Means outdueled Marcus Stroman in his first start since throwing a no-hitter last week.

Mazeika pinch hit in the pitcher’s spot with two on and one out against closer César Valdez and hit a grounder to first baseman Trey Mancini, whose throw home was too late to nab former Oriole Jonathan Villar.

The Mets and Orioles battle again Wednesday afternoon, with former Met Matt Harvey getting the start for Baltimore.