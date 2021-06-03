Lindor scores winning run in 9th, Mets beat D-backs 7-6

New York Mets’ Jonathan Villar slides in head first to score a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on a ball hit by James McCann in the second inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — Pete Alonso scored Francisco Lindor with a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, James McCann homered and drove in four, and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6.

Lindor reached in the ninth on his third hit, advanced to second on an error by center fielder Ketel Marte and reached third on a passed ball. Alonso then ripped a single through the left side of the infield off Joakim Soria for a one-run lead.

Miguel Castro got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Díaz recorded his 10th save after blowing his first opportunity of the season Tuesday.

