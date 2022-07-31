MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits and the New York Mets pounded trade deadline target Pablo López, beating the Miami Marlins 9-3 Sunday to sweep their three-game series.

Jeff McNeil singled twice and doubled, and Mark Canha also had three hits for the NL East leaders, who won their sixth straight and finished with a season-high 19 hits — 12 of them against López.

Lindor went 7 for 11, doubled twice and homered during the weekend series. He has hit safely in 18 of 19 games.

New York starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Miami Marlins’ Pablo Lopez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins right fielder Bryan De La Cruz fields a ball hit by New York Mets’ Daniel Vogelbach for a base hit, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New York Mets’ Taijuan Walker delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, right, is unable to hang on to the throw as New York Mets’ Mark Canha (19) slides in safely into home plate on a single by Brandon Nimmo during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New York Mets’ Taijuan Walker pitches to Miami Marlins’ Joey Wendle during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)