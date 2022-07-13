ATLANTA (AP) — Francisco Lindor led New York’s home-run barrage with a three-run shot, Chris Bassitt threw six strong innings and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3.

The NL East-leading Mets won two of three in the series and lead the second-place Braves by 2 1/2 games. Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha also homered for the Mets.

Bassitt improved to 5-2 in eight road starts this season by allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Atlanta’s Charlie Morton gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers. The three homers allowed matched his career high.

New York Mets’ Eduardo Escobar celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. attempts to steal second base before being tagged out in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets’ Mark Canha (19) celebrates with Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets’ Mark Canha celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall (14) is forced out at first base by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a ground ball to end the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor watches from the dugout as he waits to hit during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves ,Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)