Lindor homers, Mets rout Braves 13-2

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor follows through on a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game, next to Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens — Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York routed Atlanta 13-2 as word spread that Braves star Marcell Ozuna had been arrested.

Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence, according to Fulton County Jail records in Georgia.

The 30-year-old was booked Saturday by the Sandy Springs Police Department, and an apparent photo of his arrest was posted by a user on Twitter.

Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney piled on with homers during the Mets’ seven-run sixth inning.

The Mets and Braves will attempt to wrap up their now abbreviated series Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss