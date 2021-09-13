Lindor’s 3rd homer lifts Mets whistling past Yanks 7-6

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third homer, sending a drive whistling into the right-field seats after a pitch tipping spat with Giancarlo Stanton.

The Mets beat the Yankees 7-6 in a heated Subway Series finale that nearly turned into a brawl.

Lindor hit a three-run homer batting left-handed in the second off on a hanging breaking ball from rookie Clarke Schmidt, had a solo homer in the sixth hitting right-handed on a Wandy Peralta changeup and broke a 7-7 tie from the left side against Chad Green.

It was the first career three-homer game for Lindor.