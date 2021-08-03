Jackson 1st MLB HR, Neidert 1st win as Marlins beat Mets 5-4

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Nick Neidert throws during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and the Miami Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 5-4.

Isan Díaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two hits and scored twice for the last-place Marlins, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater ejected New York manager Luis Rojas before the bottom of the seventh.

The Mets have lost five of six and are 8-11 since the All-Star break.

The Mets were limited to five hits by Neidert and four relievers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss