CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs stopped a nine-game slide by topping the New York Mets 3-2.

Christopher Morel sparked Chicago’s winning rally with a leadoff infield single against Drew Smith. Morel advanced to third on Willson Contreras’ single and scored on Ian Happ’s tapper to the right of the mound.

After Seiya Suzuki popped out, Hoerner’s liner into center drove in Contreras from second for a 3-2 lead. Hoerner finished with three hits.

Rowan Wick pitched a scoreless inning for the win. David Robertson got three outs for his 13th save.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, right, throws out New York Mets Luis Guillorme at first base after forcing out Mark Canha at second during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Fans watch during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New York Mets relief pitcher Tommy Hunter, right, talks with catcher Patrick Mazeika during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme, right, throws out Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner at first base after forcing out Seiya Suzuki, of Japan, at second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner hits a one-run single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Cubs won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras, left, scores on a single by Nico Hoerner as New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika applies a late tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Cubs won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson, left, celebrates with Nico Hoerner after the Cubs defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates after the Cubs defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)