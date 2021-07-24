Hernández hits 2 of Toronto’s 5 HRs in 10-3 win over Mets

Toronto Blue Jays’ Teoscar Hernandez gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FLUSHING, Queens — All-Star Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York Mets 10-3 to stop a three-game losing streak.

George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette also homered for the Blue Jays, who overtook the San Francisco Giants for the MLB lead with 149 homers.

The Giants entered the day with 146.

Springer, a free agent target of the Mets in the winter, put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0 in the third inning with his eighth homer of the season off All-Star Taijuan Walker.