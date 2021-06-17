Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs top Mets 2-0

Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant (17) greets Javier Baez at the plate after scoring on Baez’s home run in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in New York. Mets catcher James McCann is at right. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FLUSHING, Queens — Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York 2-0 to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Hendricks struck out seven and walked two, retiring his last eight batters after consecutive walks in the fourth.

He improved to 4-0 against the Mets.

Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel finished with hitless relief in the combined two-hitter.

Kimbrel tied for the big league lead with his 19th save.