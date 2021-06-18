Gomes’ single leads Nationals to walk-off victory over Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchsi delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — Yan Gomes hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Erick Fedde extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and the Washington Nationals two-hit the first-place New York Mets in a 1-0 victory.

Juan Soto opened the ninth with a walk and moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single to right.

Gomes then singled to left to beat Edwin Díaz. Brad Hand pitched the ninth to close out Washington’s gem.

The Nationals have won a season-high five straight. Fedde pitched seven dominant innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six.

The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 will air on PIX11 with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.