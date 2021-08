San Francisco Giants’ Alex Dickerson, right, scores New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika on a double by Brandon Crawford during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK— Jake McGee induced a game-ending popup from Pete Alonso with the bases loaded, and the San Francisco Giants turned five double plays to beat the freefalling New York Mets 3-2.

Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning after New York manager Luis Rojas gave starter Taijuan Walker an aggressive hook and the Giants improved to 4-1 against the Mets over the past 10 days.

McGee earned his 29th save for the major league-leading Giants.