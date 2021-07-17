George W. Bush among donors to Valentine’s mayoral bid

U.S. President George W. Bush, second from right, and his wife Laura are greeted by former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine, left, who led Japan’s Chiba Lotte Marines to winning this year’s Japan Series as well as the inaugural Asian baseball tournament, upon their arrival at Osaka International Airport in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2005. Bush is in Japan on the first leg of an eight-day journey to Japan, South Korea, China and Mongolia. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former President George W. Bush is among high-profile Republicans who have donated to former pro baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine’s independent campaign for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday that financial disclosures show Bush gave $500 to Valentine’s campaign, which has collected about $300,000 in individual donations since he announced his bid in May.

The Stamford native has raised more in individual contributions than the two Democrats running for mayor have this year.

Democratic Mayor David Martin has raised more than $78,000. He says his accomplishments are more important than fundraising totals.

Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons has raised nearly $140,000 this year.

Valentine has been employed by Bush in the past. A group led by the former president owned the Texas Rangers when Valentine managed the club in 1989. Valentine was fired in 1994.