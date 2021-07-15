Former Mets teammates rally around Howard Johnson after grandson’s tragic accident

NEW YORK — Former Mets 3rd baseman Howard Johnson was a beloved member of the 1986 World Series Championship team.

Now, a beloved member of his family needs serious help.

Tanner Johnson, HoJo’s 2-year-old grandson, was seriously injured in a lawnmower accident. Tanner’s father Glen accidently ran over his son’s left foot at their home in Tennessee. Tanner lost all five toes on his left foot, has already undergone multiple surgeries and will likely need several more procedures.

Johnson’s former teammates are stepping up to the plate to help the young boy. They’ve started a Gofundme page to raise money for the family.

Roger McDowell, a former teammate of Johnson’s, said he’s hoping the city will rally around Tanner the same way they rallied around HoJo during his time as a player.

“The city of New York embraced him and still embraces him for what he’s done for the city, now his family needs our help,” McDowell said during a recent interview with PIX11 News.

To donate head to the Gofundme page.

A feature story on Johnson’s grandson’s fight will air in full on Sunday at 11 p.m. on PIX11 Sports Nation. You can watch it on TV or stream it live here.